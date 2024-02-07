Man convicted of murdering wife, stepson in West Peoria, while sparing his twins

A man was convicted Wednesday of murdering his wife and 8-year-old stepson while sparing his toddler twins, all in the same West Peoria home.

Rickey J. Payne, 35, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Quardreka Payne and Cael Thornton on Sept. 29, 2022, the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office said in a news release. Rickey Payne faces an automatic sentence of natural life in prison. The case is set for sentencing on April 10.

The couple were arguing early that morning, the release said. Payne then hit his wife with an object multiple times, fracturing bones in her face. He then shot her three times, including shots to the face and neck. First responders described a trail of blood throughout the house, and a forensic pathologist testified that Quardreka Payne was still alive after she was shot. After shooting his wife, Payne went upstairs and shot Cael Thornton twice in the head. Rickey Payne’s 15-month-old twins, who were in the same room, were not hurt. Payne then staged the shooting to look like a break-in, stashed the gun, and called 911, the release said.

It took the jury about two and a half hours to find Payne guilty on both counts in the three-day trial, the State's Attorney's Office said.

