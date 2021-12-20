Man convicted for murdering wife who worked for Cook sheriff's office

Dec. 19—ADEL — The husband of a slain Cook County Sheriff's Office employee will spend the rest of his life in prison for her murder, the district attorney said Saturday.

Anthony Jerome Williams was convicted Friday of malice murder, felony murder, felony aggravated battery (family violence) and concealing the death of another, said Chase Studstill, district attorney for the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

Williams was sentenced to life in prison without parole on the malice murder charge and a concurrent 10-year sentence for the battery charge, he said.

"Under Georgia law he can only be sentenced for one murder and malice murder is the highest form of murder our law recognizes," Studstill said.

Kimberly Williams, 45, was killed early Dec. 31, 2018, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

A family member reported her as missing, according to a GBI report at the time. She was reported missing from her 1400 block Pebblewood Drive residence.

Her body was found a mile or so away to the west near Lavind Way, according to authorities. They found the body after efforts involving the Adel Police Department, Cook County sheriff's deputies and GBI agents.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.