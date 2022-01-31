Man convicted in newborn’s death dies at Rockview state prison, Department of Corrections says

A Lawrence County man detained at Rockview state prison and convicted of conspiring to kill a newborn died Friday, the state Department of Corrections said Monday.

Christopher Kennedy, 42, was serving an 18 to 36-year sentence after he was pleaded no contest in June to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder. The plea meant he accepted the conviction, but did not expressly admit he committed the crime.

He pleaded guilty to one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Kennedy was found unresponsive in his cell, where prison staff provided life-saving measures until facility medical personnel arrived, the DOC wrote in a statement. He died at Mount Nittany Medical Center and his death was ruled a suicide, Centre County Chief Deputy Coroner Judy Pleskonko said Monday.

Kennedy was detained at Rockview since Dec. 22. State police at Rockview are investigating.

Kennedy was the father of the child that was born to a 16-year-old in October 2017. Kennedy was accused of strangling the newborn to death after he was born at home. He was also accused of hiding the newborn’s body in a safe, according to the New Castle News.

The newborn’s mother, according to the media outlet, underwent 35 surgeries and was hospitalized for about eight months.