Man convicted only of lesser charge in Manchester shooting

Oct. 4—A man who was accused of firing shots at another man on Love Lane in Manchester in a marijuana deal that became a robbery has accepted a plea bargain and been convicted only of a much lesser felony involving gun possession and a misdemeanor threatening count in an unrelated case.

SHOOTING DEAL

DEFENDANT: Troy Mote, 44, who has also used the last name Napper and has listed an address on Love Lane in Manchester

CONVICTIONS: Violating a family violence protective order by possessing a gun in the shooting incident and second-degree threatening in an unrelated case

LIKELY SENTENCE: Six years, fully suspended, and three years of probation

Troy Mote, 44, who has also used the last name Napper and has listed an address on Love Lane, is expected to receive a sentence without immediate prison time in the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain, according to his lawyer, Michael D. Dwyer.

Mote was convicted in the plea deal of violating a family violence protective order in the shooting incident, which occurred on Dec. 31, 2020. He was convicted of a misdemeanor count of second-degree threatening in an incident that occurred in Manchester on June 1, 2020.

In the shooting case, Mote was convicted of possessing a gun when the protective order prohibited him from doing so, even though the case didn't involve contact with the protected person, Dwyer said.

When he is sentenced Nov. 17, Mote is expected to be put on probation for three years, with the possibility of up to six years in prison if he violates release conditions, according to the defense lawyer.

Yet Mote remains in jail, held in lieu of more than $500,000 bond, according to online state Department of Correction records, which also show that there is a federal "detainer" on Mote.

Online federal court records show that Mote, under the name Napper, is accused of violating the conditions of his "supervised release" in a 2009 crack cocaine case. He was originally sentenced to 15 1/2 years in prison in that case, but the prison term was reduced in 2019 to 11 1/4 years.

Dwyer said Mote entered last week's plea deal under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit he was guilty of either charge but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence would have been sufficient for convictions at trial.

Mote "completely disagreed" with the accusation that he possessed a gun during the shooting incident, the defense lawyer said.

There were significant inconsistencies in the accounts given by the complainant in the case, an affidavit by Manchester police Detective James R. Graham reveals. The detective reported the following:

The complainant initially told police that a man standing in the middle of Love Lane fired on him as he drove up, adding that he panicked, jumped out of the car, and ran. He identified Mote as the shooter, but said he was only 80% certain.

In a second interview on the night of the shooting, the complainant admitted he drove to Love Lane to buy marijuana from a person he had met several days earlier. He now said he was 100% sure that person, who ended up shooting at him, was Mote.

In a phone conversation with Graham, Mote denied involvement in the drug deal or shooting, saying he knew the shooter but didn't want to identify him, the detective reported.

In a subsequent interview, Mote told the detective that he was buying marijuana rather than selling it — and that a friend of a friend of his, whose name he didn't know, said he intended to commit the robbery.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood