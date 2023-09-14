Man convicted of orchestrating cocaine trafficking operation in several cities, including Pittsburgh

A Jamaican national was convicted under “Kingpin” statute for leading a criminal enterprise that included trafficking cocaine into multiple cities.

According to the Department of Justice, Racoco Williams was found guilty of six counts, including violating federal “Kingpin” statute for leading the continuing enterprise, as well as narcotics, conspiracy and money laundering offenses.

The Department of Justice said evidence presented during a three-week trial showed that Williams managed, supervised and organized more than a dozen people in a large-scale drug trafficking enterprise that operated for around five years in multiple states.

Officials said Williams received substantial quantities near the border in Phoenix and in other locations in western states. He then arranged for the drug to be transported to various cities in the east, including Pittsburgh, New York City, Atlanta and Charlotte.

During the operation, Williams tried to hide his involvement by using a series of young women who were often facing difficult financial situations to transport the cocaine through checked luggage on domestic flights.

The women also brought Williams’s cash proceeds from the drug-trafficking operation back to Phoenix in secret compartments in suitcases.

Williams controlled members of the organization through threats of violence. He threatened to kill one young woman and her entire family if she cooperated with law enforcement, the Department of Justice said.

“For over five years, Racoco Williams stayed in the shadows and used a series of young women to move hundreds of kilograms of cocaine across the country for distribution in communities throughout the East Coast, including in the Pittsburgh area,” said U.S. Attorney Olshan. “This successful prosecution demonstrates our commitment to shining a light on those who seek to profit from the large-scale distribution of narcotics and sends a message that they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I commend our law enforcement partners for their tireless work on this important and complex case.

During the conspiracy, Williams was associated with multiple seizures involving kilogram-quantities of cocaine and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry. The following is a timeline of the seizures.

In 2012, a search resulting in officials seizing $337,000 in cash concealed in secret compartments in eight suitcases.

In 2014, Williams was arrested in Arizona. A search of two suitcases in his car turned up around $160,000 in cash.

In April 2017, law enforcement found a suitcase in a house connected to Williams that had six kilograms of cocaine and $78,500 in cash.

In May 2017, a search of his car and hotel room turned up $120,000 in cash and valuable jewelry.

In August 2017, a search of another hotel room in his name resulted in the seizure of 17 kilograms of cocaine, around $192,000 in cash and $150,000 worth of jewelry.

After being imprisoned following the August 2017 seizure, trial evidence showed Williams continued to orchestrate cocaine shipments from Phoenix to the Pittsburgh area, including five kilograms that he arranged to have in a BMW sports utility vehicle loaded on a car carrier traveling between both locations.

At the end of the trial, the jury found that Williams was responsible for trafficking 150 kilograms or more of cocaine, the Department of Justice said.

Williams will serve a mandatory life sentence. The jury also found that around $400,000 in cash, $200,000 worth of jewelry and the BMW sports utility vehicle should be forfeited to the government.

