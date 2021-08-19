Man convicted of Orono woman's 1983 murder dies a week after his accomplice

Rosemary Lausier, Bangor Daily News, Maine
Aug. 18—If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault's 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A 77-year-old man who was serving a 70-year sentence for the 1983 murder of an Orono woman died Tuesday, just a week after the death of his co-defendant.

Joseph Albert, an inmate at the Maine State Prison in Warren, died late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

His death came just a week after the death of 74-year-old Harold Glidden, an inmate at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

The pair was convicted of murdering Orono resident Justine Renee Gridley in LaGrange, and both were serving 70-year sentences.

Glidden and Albert picked up Gridley, who was hitchhiking along Route 2 in Veazie, on March 17, 1983, Glidden testified in March 1984, according to BDN archives. Gridley was wearing a McDonald's restaurant uniform.

Albert drove to a woods road in LaGrange, where he raped her, killed her with two blows from a brass hammer and dragged the body to a clearing off the road, Glidden testified.

Albert's earliest possible release date, with credits for good behavior factored in, would have been Nov. 11, 2026.

Neither death was related to COVID-19, according to the Department of Corrections.

