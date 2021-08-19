Man convicted of Orono woman's 1983 murder dies a week after his accomplice

Aug. 18—If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault's 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A 77-year-old man who was serving a 70-year sentence for the 1983 murder of an Orono woman died Tuesday, just a week after the death of his co-defendant.

Joseph Albert, an inmate at the Maine State Prison in Warren, died late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

His death came just a week after the death of 74-year-old Harold Glidden, an inmate at Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

The pair was convicted of murdering Orono resident Justine Renee Gridley in LaGrange, and both were serving 70-year sentences.

Glidden and Albert picked up Gridley, who was hitchhiking along Route 2 in Veazie, on March 17, 1983, Glidden testified in March 1984, according to BDN archives. Gridley was wearing a McDonald's restaurant uniform.

Albert drove to a woods road in LaGrange, where he raped her, killed her with two blows from a brass hammer and dragged the body to a clearing off the road, Glidden testified.

Albert's earliest possible release date, with credits for good behavior factored in, would have been Nov. 11, 2026.

Neither death was related to COVID-19, according to the Department of Corrections.

