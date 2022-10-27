Man convicted of over a dozen child sex crimes gets minimum 118 year sentence

A man convicted of several sex related crimes with a minor will face a minimum sentence of 118 years.

A man found guilty of more than 15 sex related crimes involving a child was sentenced to a minimum of 118 years by the New Hanover County Superior Court Thursday.

A jury on Thursday, following a four-day trial, found Alfredo Duran-Rivas, 34, guilty of 3 counts of rape of a child, 1 count of statutory sex offense of a child, 4 counts of taking indecent liberties with children, 5 counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and 5 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from District Attorney Ben David.

Evidence presented in court based on an investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department established that Duran-Reyes sexually abused the child and recorded the assaults on two cell phones over multiple occasions in 2017 and 2018, the release states.

