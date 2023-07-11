Man convicted of OWI causing death in 2018 Ingham County crash

LANSING — A Jackson County man has been convicted of two felony driving offenses for his role in a crash that killed a 42-year old man in Onondaga Township five years ago.

A jury on Monday found Howard Shane Hector, 47, of Parma, guilty of driving while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death following a trial before Ingham County Circuit Judge David Jordan, court records indicate.

Wade Warner

Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Jordan set sentencing for Aug. 29.

The fatal crash happened July 28, 2018 on Bellevue Road, between Gale and Waverly roads. Police said Wade William Warner, of Onondaga Township, died after being ejected from his vehicle.

Authorities said Hector, who lived in Eaton Rapids at the time, was driving recklessly in front of Warner as they both drove eastbound. Hector was trying to prevent Warner from passing him by cutting him off and hitting his brakes, they said.

Warner's sedan rear-ended Hector's pickup truck, went off the road and hit a utility pole. The force of the collision caused him to be thrown from the vehicle.

Hector suffered minor injuries and was later charged in connection with the crash.

"We believe that a just verdict has been reached (even though) no verdict can undo the impact of this tragic incident," Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said in a statement. "Drunk driving is a serious and all too often deadly offense and this case is one example of why intoxicated drivers are a danger our community."

An attorney for Hector declined to comment.

