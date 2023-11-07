Man convicted of pimping, pandering

Nov. 6—A Kern County jury found a man guilty Friday of one count of pimping and another count of pandering.

A news release Monday from the Kern County District Attorney's Office said Willie Donte Brown was convicted based on work done in April 2022 by a joint task force including personnel from Homeland Security, the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, the Bakersfield Police Department, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and the DA's Office.

Officers observed interactions between Brown and a sex worker victim, the release said, showing he had encouraged, assisted and provided "direct support and protection" for the victim in exchange for money.

Investigation also revealed Brown had prior convictions as an adult and that he served a prison term, after which his performance on probation or parole was deemed "unsatisfactory," the release stated.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 6, when he will face up to 12 years in prison.