Man convicted of producing child pornography dies at federal prison in Michigan

A 26-year-old Indiana man serving a 20-year sentence for the production of child sexual abuse images died at a federal prison in Michigan, authorities said Tuesday.

Romio Xavier Hawkins, of Portage, Ind., was sentenced in July 2022 to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to producing material depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Hawkins was found unresponsive Monday at the Federal Correctional Institution, Milan in eastern Michigan. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, U.S. Bureau of Prisons officials said in a statement. No additional information was available.

According to court documents, Hawkins instructed a 16-year-old girl to engage in “sexually explicit conduct” with a 4-year-old girl on multiple occasions between January and February 2021.

He also admitted to owning more than 1,000 images and 300 videos containing child pornography, including images featuring toddlers and infants.

Prosecutors acknowledged Hawkins had a difficult childhood as well as “serious mental health issues,” but those did not excuse his actions.

Milan is a low-security, all-male facility in eastern Michigan about 50 miles southwest of Detroit. It currently houses just over 1,500 people.

With News Wire Services