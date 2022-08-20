Man convicted of random attacks on women charged in new crime

A man who committed random violent attacks on women in King County and was recently arrested after being on the run has been charged in a new crime.

Isiah Clay Lewis, 21, is being charged with the violent robbery of a woman at an ATM.

According to charging documents, Lewis attacked a woman getting cash at the BECU on Gilman Boulevard in Issaquah on Aug. 8.

The victim and witnesses told police that Lewis ripped her purse away, spinning her around before she hit the ground.

They also said he fled in an SUV he had stolen earlier.

Lewis was identified by the Department of Corrections in surveillance and was arrested last week. King County prosecutors do not know if the crime is connected to other recent ATM attacks that have occurred in five cities.

“This is a terrifying case. This is a felony robbery and that’s why we charged it immediately when we got it from Issaquah police. It’s the only recent referral we have for an ATM robbery like this for this defendant. But we know police are doing great work every day and if we get more cases we are going to charge it as immediately as we filed this case out of Issaquah,” Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

Lewis is being held in the King County Jail on $150,000 bail.

Lewis is also being charged with theft and assault in other crimes.

Lewis has already served a 14-month prison sentence for randomly kicking two women and was released in August.

In surveillance video from the attacks, Lewis is seen kicking a woman in the head as she rode a King County Metro bus home.

That attack left the woman with a serious concussion.

A day later, Lewis was seen attacking a woman planting flower bulbs in the Belltown neighborhood. She was kicked in the head and suffered 10 fractures to her face.

After Lewis’ release in August, KIRO 7 was told he almost immediately violated his probation, stole an SUV and was on the run for days, which resulted in a warrant for his arrest.