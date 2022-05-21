Man convicted in rape

May 21—HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been convicted based on DNA evidence in a sexual assault of a woman that happened four years ago.

On Friday, Terrance A. Carter, 48, was sentenced in Guilford County Superior Court after a jury trial to 77-158 months in prison for second-degree forcible sex offense. Carter also will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years as part of his sentencing, according to the High Point Police Department.

In June 2018, police learned that a 32-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted. At a local hospital, medical staff completed a sexual assault examination kit with evidence that was turned over to law enforcement.

In April 2020, the case detective assigned to the High Point Police Department's Special Victims Unit received an alert from the state crime lab. Carter's DNA matched the samples obtained from the kit.

A police officer located and arrested Carter on April 9, 2020.