Man Convicted Of Rape In Alexandria Apartment

ALEXANDRIA, VA — An Alexandria man was convicted Tuesday of the 2019 rape of a coworker, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

A jury in Alexandria Circuit Court convicted Steven Orellana, 32, of Alexandria, of rape. According to the prosecutor, evidence showed Orellana was dating a coworker and forced her to do a sexual act against her will. The alleged incident happened in 2019 in his Alexandria apartment.

The defendant is being held at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center pending sentencing on March 17. The trial in this case had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The maximum sentence for rape is life in prison.

This article originally appeared on the Old Town Alexandria Patch