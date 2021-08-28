Man convicted of reduced charge in sex assault, avoids jail

Aug. 28—A man who was accused of engaging in a sex act with a woman who was sleeping and drunk in Manchester in August 2019 accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of a reduced sexual-assault charge and received a sentence without immediate prison time.

Otis T. Grady, 28, who has listed an address on Union Street in Vernon, was convicted Thursday in a Hartford Superior Court plea bargain of fourth-degree sexual assault. He was put on probation for three years, with the possibility of up to a year in prison if he violates release conditions.

Grady had originally been charged with second-degree sexual assault, under a provision that deals with performing an act the law defines as intercourse on a person who is "physically helpless," which includes being unconscious.

Second-degree sexual assault can carry up to 10 years in prison when the victim is an adult, which was the case.

Grady was convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault under a provision of the law that prohibits having any form of sexual contact with another person without the person's consent. It is a misdemeanor when the victim is an adult.

Grady was arrested in January after a 17-month police investigation and was free on $100,000 bond while the case was in court.

The sexual assault occurred on Aug. 20, 2019, while a group of people were hanging out together at a house on Spruce Street in Manchester after a Sunday bus trip to the Poconos.

Manchester police Detective Jeremy Curtis reported the following in an affidavit:

The woman told police that she and Grady began drinking together that Monday night, as she and another person talked about difficult things that had happened to them during their childhoods and Grady expressed sympathy for them.

As they sat together on a porch, the woman told police, she put her head on Grady's knee, explaining that it "wasn't anything serious" and that she did it because she was drunk and her head was heavy.

As she slept on a couch later that night, she said, she awoke to find someone performing sex acts on her. She said she moved a blanket, saw that it was Grady, and told him, "Stop. What are you doing? Get off of me."

She said he didn't stop immediately and subsequently tried to persuade her to let him perform more sex acts on her. But she said he eventually apologized after she told him to stop several more times.

The woman showed police a text message conversation from the following morning in which she told Grady that what he did was "not okay," and he replied, with errors, "i do apologize for wat happened," adding later, "Seriously i dont remember last night but watever i did im sorry."

In a police interview, Grady denied having any physical contact with the woman, other than a possible "side hug."

Grady also said he is a heavy sleeper but added, "I don't think I could do something like that and not remember it."

But DNA testing of two components of a stain on the woman's underwear showed that it was 10 billion times and 100 billion times more likely, respectively, that the stains included Grady's DNA than the DNA of an unknown male.

