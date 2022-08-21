Man convicted for robbing woman, shooting her foot, DA says

A man was convicted of robbing a woman of cash and cell phones in his North Shelby County home and then shooting her in the foot.

A Criminal Court jury convicted Edward Lee Shelton on the felony count of especially aggravated robbery which involves a deadly weapon and serious bodily injury.

Shelton is in custody and is set to be sentenced next month, DA said in a press release.

The robbery occurred on Oct. 20, 2018, when the woman went to a residence on Hunters Glen Cove in the Raleigh-Egypt area of North Memphis.

The woman allegedly was there to sell a cell phone, but then retracted and said her intent was to purchase a small amount of marijuana.

When she arrived at the home, a man ordered her to drop her pants and give him everything she had, DA said.

When the woman refused, another man approached her from behind and began reaching into her pockets.

As she continued to argue, the second man shot her in the right foot.

The two men took a cell phone, $130, then went outside and went through her car.

The woman managed to get into the driver’s seat and drove herself to a local hospital.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: