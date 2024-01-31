Man convicted in Rochester woman's burning death

A Monroe County Court jury on Tuesday convicted a Rochester man of killing a woman by purposely setting her on fire inside a Jefferson Avenue apartment building last year.

Troy Parker, 53, was found guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree arson, both felonies, for the the April. 11 death of Fantasia Stone, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Parker was accused of intentionally dousing Stone, 38, with an accelerant and setting her on fire after the two argued inside 565 Jefferson Ave., where Stone lived. The two were acquaintances, according to Rochester police.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the two-story apartment building near Frost Avenue in southwest Rochester, after receiving reports of a fire in the hallway with someone trapped around 11:15 p.m. on April 11, 2024.

Stone, who lived in the building, was found on fire in a hallway, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. She died at the scene. Umbrino said that Stone suffered burns to over 85% of her body and was "clearly alive when she was lit on fire."

“In an act that I can only describe as savage, Troy Parker killed Fantasia Stone following an argument,” said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Gallagher, who prosecuted the case. “Troy Parker’s actions were completely inhumane."

“Troy Parker was supposed to be a friend of the victim’s, and ruthlessly took her life," Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a news release. "It is clear that the defendant is a danger to this community, as he has no regard for human life. This murder of a mother and friend was cruel and devastating. I am relieved that we found justice for Fantasia Stone.”

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced by Monroe County Court Judge Michael Dollinger on Feb. 28.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Troy Parker convicted in death of Fantasia Stone in Rochester NY