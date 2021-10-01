Man convicted of running vehicle off road on busy Altoona street

Oct. 1—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will be sentenced Jan. 3 for hitting and running another vehicle off the road on a busy Altoona street.

Dowie J. Castillo, 35, 802 Morningside Drive, pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle, and an unrelated felony count of burglary.

A felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent was dismissed but can be considered at sentencing.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.

Manydeeds could sentence Castillo to up to 12 years in prison. As part of his sentence, court records indicate Castillo will have to pay $14,849 in restitution.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman called Eau Claire police at 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 29 because Castillo took her vehicle from her residence in the 1100 block of Barland Street.

The woman said she was at her home with the visiting Castillo. She had her car keys on the kitchen table.

The woman said she left her kitchen and a short time later she heard her car driving away. The keys, car and Castillo were all missing. The woman said she did not give Castillo permission to take her car.

Twelve hours later, Altoona police were called to a hit-and-run crash at River Prairie Drive and Blazing Star Boulevard.

Police found a disabled black vehicle. The woman and two other people were with the disabled vehicle.

The woman said she and the other two people were driving around trying to find Castillo and her vehicle.

They found her vehicle parked in the Terrace Hill Mobile Home Park. Castillo was sitting inside the vehicle with the headlights on.

The woman got out to try to talk to Castillo, but he drove away in her vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The woman and the other two people tried to follow Castillo in the other vehicle.

Both vehicles were eventually driving east on River Prairie Drive. At one point, the woman said, the vehicles were side by side and they were waving at Castillo to try to get him to pull over.

Story continues

At one point, Castillo turned the woman's vehicle into the other vehicle, damaging it and pushing it into a curb and median, which caused a flat tire.

Castillo then drove away in the woman's vehicle.

Police found the woman's vehicle two hours later parked at the Terrace Mobile Home Park.

Castillo turned himself in on Dec. 3.

Castillo said the other vehicle was driving behind him when it lost control and went into the median.

Castillo was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of burglary in August 2018 in Eau Claire County.