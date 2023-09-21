Man convicted in Sacramento County machete attack. Attacker cut victim’s nose off, DA says

A Sacramento County jury convicted a man of attempted murder for an attack last year in which he used a machete to cut off the victim’s nose after an argument in a convenience store, prosecutors said.

Michael Lamont Daniels, 49, also was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem and aggravated mayhem, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday in a news release. The jury reached its verdict Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Daniels and the victim did not know each other before the attack on March 14, 2022. The victim was in line to buy snacks in a convenience store at a gas station in Sacramento County when Daniels got in line behind him.

Daniels and the victim got into argument, which turned into a fight, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Store employees broke up the fight, and both men left the store.

The victim walked behind the gas station. Prosecutors said Daniels went back to his car and drove behind the gas station, where he saw the victim walking.

Then, Daniels grabbed two machetes, jumped out of his car and chased down the victim, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The victim ran away but tripped and fell to the ground.

Prosecutors said Daniels then attacked the victim with a machete, cutting off his nose and fracturing his skull. The victim suffered other injuries during the attack.

Daniels ran back to his car and drove away, prosecutors said. The brutal attack was captured on security camera video. Authorities found and apprehended Daniels five days later in Placer County.

Daniels on Thursday remained in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is scheduled to return Oct. 13 for his sentencing hearing in Sacramento Superior Court. Prosecutors said Daniels faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison. Deputy

District Attorney Jordan Avey prosecuted the case.