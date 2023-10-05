Man convicted of second-degree murder appeals jury's decision

A man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and death by motor vehicle recently had his case reviewed by the N.C. Court of Appeals.

Eric Wilson Taylor, 56, caused the death of 61-year-old Vance Avery of Lincolnton.

The crash happened in February 2015. The two were driving in opposite directions in Mount Holly when Taylor veered left of the center line and struck Avery’s car.

Avery had been driving to work when the wreck happened. He died a week later in the hospital. Taylor was under the influence of Xanax and cocaine at the time of the crash, according to court documents.

He was sentenced to life in prison, but that decision was later overturned.

Taylor went back to court and was again found guilty by a jury in March 2022.

The appeal

In the appeal, Taylor’s attorney said there were four errors at trial:

Evidence of 20-year-old convictions for second-degree murder and driving while impaired, other driving-offense convictions dating back to 1986, and a possession of drug paraphernalia conviction from 2005 should not have been admitted.

References to his prior trial should not have been allowed at trial, and a news article could have tainted the jury.

He should have been given a new trial based on the combination of the first two alleged errors.

His counsel was ineffective in failing to ensure a complete recordation of the trial.

The decision

After reviewing the arguments, the court addressed each point.

The Court of Appeals said Taylor’s long history of DWI and a vehicular second-degree murder conviction in 1997 showed malice and was therefore admissible.

In short, Mr. Taylor’s conjecture that the published news article and admitted testimony transcripts “could lead the jury to reach any of a number of improper conclusions” is inadequate to demonstrate prejudice on plain error review.

Because the first two named errors did not have merit, the third falls short.

While the defendant’s attorney did not request a transcript be recorded of jury selection, failing to do so does not rise to the level of ineffective counsel.

The appellate court concluded by upholding the conviction and life sentence.

Fatal decisions

As mentioned in the appeal, that fatal collision in 2015 wasn’t Taylor’s first.

According to the N.C. Department of Correction, Taylor was convicted of DWI and second-degree murder in 1997. That stemmed from an incident when Taylor was driving drunk. Taylor was imprisoned for the crime and then released in 2004.

In that crash, Taylor hit a car head on, pinning inside a truck a man and his two children. The man died on impact, and a fire broke out. The two children, then ages 5 and 7, were saved by a Good Samaritan while Taylor ran away on foot.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man convicted of second-degree murder appeals jury's decision