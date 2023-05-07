Man convicted of second-degree murder after pointing a gun at Daytona Beach officers

A Volusia County jury found a man guilty of six counts of attempted second murder on a law enforcement officer.

Joseph Calvin Jaynes II had a standoff with Daytona Beach SWAT in 2021.

In October 2021, Daytona Beach Police were investigating a possible break-in when they heard gunshots from the woods behind a home on Piccadilly Drive.

Police said they noticed a garage door was left open. They cleared the residence, and when they came out of the house, they heard a shot fired.

Body camera video shows when officers found Jaynes in a nearby wood line. He began pointing his rifle and shooting at the officers.

Read: Outlet mall shooting: Police confirm 8 deaths; gunman also killed

Police Chief Jakari Young said Jaynes got into a nearly six-hour standoff with officers and was shot in the leg.

SWAT officers were able to arrest Jaynes outside his vehicle.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Read: Florida lawmakers pass bill allowing radioactive material to be built into Florida roads

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the case.

“The oftentimes deadly and always disturbing trend of attacking our Law Enforcement Officers continues,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of the case. “We cannot and will not tolerate attempts to murder our brothers and sisters in uniform. There is only one appropriate sentence. The defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Jaynes is set to be sentenced on May 12.

Read: 16-year-old boy dead after shooting at Texas after-prom party

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.