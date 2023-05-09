Man convicted of selling drugs from his Water Street business, making gun threats

May 8—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will be sentenced July 24 for selling narcotics from his clothing business on Water Street.

The man also threatened two people with a gun inside the property, police say.

Duane L. Perkins, 43, 5840 Albright Court, pleaded no contest Monday in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of fentanyl delivery, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Eleven other criminal charges, including felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and maintaining a drug trafficking place, were dismissed but can be considered by Judge Emily Long at sentencing.

Long ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections and revoked Perkins' $250,000 cash bail, which means he will remain in the Eau Claire County Jail until his sentencing.

Perkins could be sentenced to up to 16 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

Beginning in November 2021, police received information that Perkins was involved in large-scale drug trafficking in the Eau Claire area.

Through investigation and follow-up information from various sources, police learned Perkins was selling narcotics out of his business, Drip Kickz, 411 Water St. Sources said Perkins was selling fentanyl out of the store for about a year.

At least one source said Perkins carried a gun.

An informant said in the summer of 2021, Perkins made the informant undress in a back room of the business to prove that the informant was not wearing a wire. While undressing, Perkins pointed a handgun at the informant's head.

The informant also saw store surveillance video of a January 2022 incident where a man arrived at Drip Kickz and was unhappy about the quality of the fentanyl he received from Perkins.

The man began causing a scene inside the store and knocked merchandise onto the floor. Perkins then produced a handgun and pointed it at the man.

Police arranged four controlled buys of fentanyl from Perkins with at least one confidential informant. Those buys occurred on Feb. 18 and 24, and March 8 and 14, all in 2022.

Police subsequently executed a search warrant at Drip Kickz. A pistol and six bullets were located under the cash register. Ecstasy, Xanax and marijuana were found in his vehicle.

Additional drugs were found inside the business, and a large number of counterfeit $100 bills under the cash register.

Perkins was arrested and interviewed.

Perkins initially said he only sold small amounts of marijuana. He eventually admitted to helping people find fentanyl and other drugs.

Perkins said he uses fentanyl once or twice a month and only sells fentanyl to support his drug habit. He said he picked up several grams of heroin at a time from a source in the Twin Cities.

Perkins attempted to downplay his drug-trafficking activities during his interview with police.

Perkins admitted to the gun incident with the unhappy fentanyl customer.

Perkins was convicted of a felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver in April 2003 in Milwaukee County.