Man convicted of selling large amounts of heroin and fentanyl mix

Aug. 27—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will be sentenced Nov. 7 for selling large amounts of a heroin and fentanyl mix and for having this mix and other drugs in his possession.

Terrance J. Wilson, 48, 1828 S. Hastings Way, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of narcotics delivery, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping, and an unrelated felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Judge Michael Schumacher ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will not seek a prison term if the pre-sentence investigation does not recommend one.

If prison is recommended, prosecutors will seek no more than 12 years.

According to the criminal complaint:

An investigator with the West Central Drug Task Force received information in January that Wilson was involved in selling heroin and a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

A confidential informant told the investigator Jan. 21 he could buy heroin from Wilson.

In a controlled buy that same day, the informant bought fentanyl from Wilson in Eau Claire.

A second controlled buy of fentanyl between the informant and Wilson was conducted Feb. 18. The drug investigator noted this transaction occurred within 1,000 feet of Memorial High School.

A third controlled buy was arranged on March 1. Wilson was pulled over by police as he was on his way to the meeting spot for the controlled buy.

Wilson was searched and two bags were found on his person. They contained heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. A used syringe was found inside the vehicle and Wilson's cellphone was seized.

Authorities then executed a search warrant of Wilson's room at the Evenox Motel.

They found a semi-automatic pistol loaded with eight rounds, more than $1,400 in cash, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and prescription medication.

Story continues

Various drug paraphernalia, including a scale, pipes and packaging materials, were also found in the room.

At the time of his arrest, Wilson was free on bond for a pending 2020 felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of his bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.

Wilson was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in May 2017 in Wood County and a felony count of cocaine delivery in March 2005 in Eau Claire County.