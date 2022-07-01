Man convicted, sentenced on machete assault

Jul. 1—A press release from the Ector County District Attorney's Office detailed an Ector County jury found 31-year-old Nathan Peter Gordon guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The jury sentenced Gordon to two years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Correctional Institutions Division and placed him on community supervision for four years.

The trial took place in the 358th District Courtroom of Judge John Shrode. The prosecutors for the State of Texas were Assistant District Attorneys Carmen Villalobos and William Prasher, while the defense attorney was Kevin Acker.

Gordon was arrested on Sept. 13, 2021, for intentionally and knowingly threatening the victim with imminent bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a machete. He was formally indicted on Oct. 19, 2021.

According to court documents, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were dismissed on June 29.