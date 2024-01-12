Man convicted on sexual assault charges in Charlevoix County

CHARLEVOIX — A 48-year-old man from Petoskey and Boyne City was convicted in the 33rd Circuit Court in Charlevoix County on Jan. 10 on two Criminal Sexual Conduct charges.

According to the Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney's office, Stace Ryan Smith, 48, was convicted by a jury of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd degree.

The case involved the sexual assault of two children. In the first instance, the assaults started when the child was 7 and continued until they were approximately 15. The second instance involved the assault of another child when they were 9-10 years old.

According to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Kit Tholen, who prosecuted the case, both situations involved the victims disclosing the abuse after many years of remaining silent. Tholen noted that such delays in disclosure are far more common than immediately reporting the crimes.

Both situations involved a lack of DNA evidence, no video footage was present of the assaults, no eyewitnesses other than the victim observed the assaults, and Smith denied any wrongdoing.

"Despite these issues which are commonly present in cases of this type, justice has occurred," said Tholen. “I am continually in awe of the courage of children and adults who make the choice to confront evil and come forward about such crimes. They have done a great service to our community through speaking up for themselves, taking back the power that was taken from them as children, showing others that speaking up can be done, standing up for others who have chosen to remain silent, and protecting others from abuse."

Smith is due to be sentenced for his crimes in the 33rd Circuit Court for Charlevoix County on Feb. 16.

