Man convicted of sexual assault of child

Feb. 24—Michael W. East was found guilty of the aggravated sexual assault of a child Wednesday afternoon by Judge Mark Calhoon in the Third District Court. The verdict came after a two day bench trial. East waived his right to a trial by jury.

"This case was a priority for me when I took office last year," said Jenny Palmer, Henderson County District Attorney. "We worked very closely with the victim and the victim's family to ensure he could have his day in court and receive the justice he so badly wanted and deserved."

According to the indictment, East committed the offense between 2014 and 2016.

"With the support of the victim's family, counselors, and the support of Bikers against Child Abuse, the child was able to take the stand and face his sexual abuser," Palmer said. "I am so proud of how everyone worked together to see this outcome."

DNA experts testified to a probability in the millions that East's DNA was found on the victim. The victim's mother testified to catching East in the act of abusing him.

East was taken into custody by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Wednesday while he awaits sentencing May 10. He faces between five and 30 years.