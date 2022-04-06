Man convicted of sexual assault of sleeping nurse on flight to Atlanta

Newly-released body camera video shows the moments a man was arrested for sexually assaulting an emergency room nurse on a flight from St. Louis to Atlanta.

A federal judge sentenced Scott Russell Granden to 21 months in prison Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Granden touched the nurse inappropriately on a Southwest Airlines flight in March of 2021. Granden is accused of touching her legs, groin and buttocks through her clothing repeatedly without her permission.

“This was not an isolated incident,” an assistant U.S. attorney said. “He just continued over and over.”

Channel 2′s Mark Winne has obtained body camera video of Granden’s arrest the moment he got off the plane.

“Am I being detained or what?” Granden asks officers when they confront him.

A sentencing memorandum suggests that Granden started to yell vile and homophobic racial slurs at officers several times, pulled down his pants and yelled ‘Rape!’

The officers were able to remain professional.

Granden is now going to have to register as a sex offender when he goes back to his home state of Missouri.

Because Granden’s crimes were committed on a plane they are considered federal and he wont’ have the opportunity for parole.