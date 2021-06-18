Man convicted of sexual assault, violence

Jun. 18—The 13th District Court of Navarro County Tuesday sentenced Wesley Allan Bunch to 17 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault, according to District Attorney Will Thompson.

Bunch was also sentenced to six years for indecency with a child and five years after probation for a separate felony family violence charge was revoked.

Detective Sean Frasier of the Corsicana Police Department was the lead investigator on the case.

"I appreciate the hard work of Detective Frasier and many others to bring justice for the victim of this case," Thompson stated. "We will continue to vigorously prosecute anyone who preys on the children of Navarro County."