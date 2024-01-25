Man convicted of sexual assault of a Wichita Falls child will spend his life in prison

A Wichita County jury on Thursday gave a man convicted of the sexual assault of a child the maximum punishment.

The seven-man, five woman panel in 89th District Court had convicted Pedro Rojas-Antonio on the charges Wednesday and recommended Thursday he be sentenced to life in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and 20 years in prison on each of three charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Pedro Rojas-Antonio sits in 89th District Court on Wednesday. A jury gave him the maximum sentence Thursday of life in prison for sexual assault of a child.

Judge Charles Barnard stacked the sentences, meaning Rojas-Antonio must serve them in a row rather than at the same time.

Although it’s technically possible for Rojas-Antonio to be paroled, the 44-year-old former roofer would be more than 100 years old before he could be considered for release.

“He’ll died in prison,” District Attorney John Gillespie said after the sentencing.

A Wichita County deputy leads Pedro Rojas-Antonio away to begin a life sentence for sexual assault of a child

The victim testified in the trial Wednesday, telling jurors how she suffered sexual abuse between the ages of 7 and 11. The incidents occurred at the home of a relative. The victim, now a teen, said Rojas-Antonio tried to bribe her with money to keep her from revealing what happened, but she eventually told a school counselor.

The charges were from incidents in November 2018. Rojas-Antonio has been in the Wichita County Jail since his arrest in November 2020.

In trying to make the case for a lesser sentence of 10 to 15 years, defense attorney Michael Valverde said Rojas-Antonio had no prior serious convictions and there was no indication he had done the same to other victims.

“He doesn’t need to go to prison for life,” Valverde argued.

But Brook Grona-Robb, Special Victims Unit chief at the District Attorney's Office, told jurors it would be difficult for the victim to love or trust someone after what Rojas-Antonio did to her. She said that as a family friend, “you would think he would protect her from the monsters in the night.”

Grona-Robb said there will always be “a third person” in the victim’s romantic life.

The jury took about 40 minutes to decide the punishment.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man convicted of sexual assault of a Wichita Falls child will spend his life in prison