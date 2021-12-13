Man convicted in sexual misconduct case at New Horizons of the Treasure Coast

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A man working in a detox area at New Horizons of the Treasure Coast was found guilty by a jury last week on a charge of sexual misconduct with a patient stemming from a 2018 incident, according to records and a prosecutor.

James Deloatch, 70, was arrested Nov. 9, 2018, on one felony count of sexual misconduct with a mental health patient, records show.

James Deloatch

A woman identified as the victim said the incident happened in July 2018 after she checked herself in for treatment. She said she tried to report the incident to staff but said they wouldn’t listen.

Assistant State Attorney Justin Miller said the jury took about 45 minutes to deliberate before finding Deloatch guilty as charged. The verdict was returned Dec. 9, Miller said.

St. Lucie County Circuit Judge William L. Roby presided over the case.

New Horizons of the Treasure Coast, on West Midway Road, for years has provided mental-health treatment and other services.

“I'm grateful for the victim in her patience in seeing this through to a resolution, and she did a fantastic job of presenting to the jury the facts of what happened to her,” Miller said. “The DNA evidence that corroborated her testimony made it all the more compelling.”

Deloatch’s attorney, Karen Tufte, who is based in Fort Pierce, said she plans to appeal.

Miller said the prosecution presented eight witnesses, and the defense put on two. Deloatch didn’t testify.

The woman told St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office investigators the incident happened in the detox unit after she came to Florida for drug treatment.

She said Deloatch followed her around all day.

“He said if she wanted cigarettes, can she do something for him,” court records said. “After lunch, Mr. James whispered in her ear, ‘one hand washes the other.’”

The woman said the sexual activity happened in an office.

Tufte said she felt she made a strong argument for acquittal.

“I don't even believe that this statute was an appropriate statute for him to be charged under,” Tufte said. “I don't believe that this statute covers somebody who is in a detox facility.”

Tufte said she felt the charge is appropriate for someone in a facility for mental health treatment or who has been involuntarily committed.

“That's what the appeal will be primarily based on,” she said.

Miller said the charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Deloatch was remanded into the custody of the sheriff before his sentencing, which Tufte said is July 24.

