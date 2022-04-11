RICHMOND, Ind. — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to five years of incarceration after a jury convicted him of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Joshua Russel Millar was found guilty of Level 4 felony sexual misconduct with a minor March 9 on the third day of his Superior Court 1 trial. Judge Charles Todd Jr. sentenced Millar to seven years with two years suspended to probation, according to Todd's sentencing order filed Friday.

The seven years is one more than the advisory sentence the Indiana legislature implemented for a Level 4 felony conviction.

Todd's order indicates that the judge found Millar's position of trust and his threats toward the victim as an aggravating circumstance along with his criminal history of three misdemeanor convictions as well as having committing a crime and being convicted after the sexual misconduct occurred.

The judge found the six years between Millar's offenses, the fact he worked steadily and the hardship incarceration would cause his family as mitigating factors.

Todd credited Millar with 30 days served and 10 days of good-time credit. If he earns the maximum good-time credit available, he would serve three years and nine months of the five-year prison term.

Millar indicated he planned an appeal, and Todd appointed Brian Johnson as Millar's appellate attorney.

A mother contacted authorities during June 2018 about Millar inappropriately touching her 14-year-old daughter, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Richmond Police Department then began in investigation.

The girl recounted behavior that officers described as grooming her to become a victim, the affidavit said. She also described him inappropriately touching her and having sex with her in a Richmond residence.

Millar remains in the Wayne County Jail waiting for transfer to the Indiana Department of Correction.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Man convicted of sexual misconduct sentenced to 5 years of prison