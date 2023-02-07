Man convicted of sexually abusing partner and 2 children in SLO County, East Bay Area

A San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge found a man guilty of sexually abusing two children and one adult in two California counties over a number of years, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Ramirezgutierrez’s crimes in San Luis Obispo County spanned seven years and involved sexual abuse against his partner at the time and her child family member, the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The 36-year-old man’s crimes in Contra Costa County, located in the East Bay Area, spanned four years and involved acts against a close child family member, the release said.

After a five-day court trial, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen found Ramirezgutierrez guilty of 19 counts of sexual abuse.

Those included one count of sexual intercourse with a child under age 10 and 14 counts of committing a lewd act on a child under age 14, the release said, as well as two counts of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral copulation.

Because the crimes involved multiple victims, two under age 14, Ramirezgutierrez faces a possible sentence enhancement, the release said.

That means he could spend up to 435 years to life in state prison, the release said.

“Crimes of sexual abuse always leave a long-lasting psychological scar on the survivors and therefore they deserve our full prosecution and appropriately strong sentences,” San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release. “We grieve for the victims and we are inspired by their courage to report the abuse and testify in court. At the time of sentencing, there will finally be justice for these brave survivors.”

The crimes in Contra Costa County were prosecuted in San Luis Obispo County because they were discovered here after the prosecutor requested additional investigation, the District Attorney’s Office said.

According to the agency, evidence was gathered that led to the discovery of the Bay Area crimes.

California law allows a district attorney to prosecute crimes that happened in a different California county with authorization from the district attorney of that county, the release said.

Ramirezgutierrez waived his right to trial by jury.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and Child Abuse Interview teams and the Brentwood Police Department investigated this case, the release said.