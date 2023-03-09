Man convicted of sexually assaulting, stalking county employee

Mar. 9—A Brunswick man is facing up to 21 years in prison after being convicted Wednesday of stalking and sexually assaulting a county employee at her office.

Ron Adam Weeks, 42, of Brunswick, was found guilty by a jury in Glynn County Superior Court of false imprisonment, felony stalking and sexual battery, according to the office of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney.

The charges stem from a series of incidents that began in April 2021 when Weeks was assisted by the female county employee at a county facility.

Weeks began after his initial interaction with the woman to visit the office regularly and not leave and to harass her with phone calls. At other times he would wait outside her office and follow her to her vehicle, according to the district attorney.

The behavior continued even after the victim's supervisor told Weeks not to return and to leave the woman alone.

The woman eventually took out a restraining order against Weeks, but he returned after the order expired.

"At one point, Weeks got behind the victim, pushed her against a table, reached under her dress and ran his hand up her leg," the release said.

"Weeks then moved toward another area and detained her until she was able to distract him by telling him that there were cameras watching him," according to the district attorney.

The victim was able to get away from Weeks and ran to another person in the building to call 911.

The Glynn County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident.

Assistant District Attorneys T. Clifton Woody II and Taylor Herron prosecuted the case before Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett.

The trial revealed that Weeks has a history of stalking.

He pleaded guilty to both stalking and aggravated stalking in Glynn County Superior Court in April 2009 and to aggravated stalking in August 2010.

Weeks will be sentenced as a recidivist because he has at least three prior felony convictions.

He is facing as long as 10 years in prison for the false imprisonment conviction, 10 years for the felony stalking conviction and one more year for the sexual battery conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 17.