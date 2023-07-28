Man convicted of shooting 2 women claims he didn’t understand plea deal

One word could mean the difference in a lengthy prison sentence for a man convicted of shooting two women in Burke County.

Tykevious Thomas testified Friday that he didn’t understand the word “discretion,” which means that the judge decides the sentence.

Thomas was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the double shooting in 2019.

He told the judge he is guilty of shooting the women but he thought he was going to get a lot less jail time when he pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges nearly four years ago.

Thomas spoke about the plea agreement he signed in 2019 where he said he expected to be sentenced to somewhere around 15 years.

However, he said when he went to court, the judge instead sentenced him to between 20 and 25 years.

“Do you now feel that the terms of your plea agreement were misrepresented to you?” the judge asked.

“Wholeheartedly. Yes, sir,” Thomas replied.

Thomas claims he didn’t understand the word “discretion” when his attorney said that the “sentence, which had a punishment range was in the discretion of the judge.”

His attorney, Richard Byer, said at the time, he didn’t think there was any doubt that Thomas knew what discretion meant.

“I hear what he said, but he did not tell me when we went over the transcript that he didn’t understand it,” Byer said.

Police said four years ago, Thomas kicked in the door of a home.

They said he shot two women, one of them, twice. The other shooting victim was a woman he previously had a relationship with, police. Thomas shot her five times.

“He told them he killed me,” the victim said in court Friday. “He thought he killed me. But God had a different plan for me.”

That victim, who did not want to be identified, said being in court was difficult.

“I have to live with that day all over again,” she said.

The judge said in similar cases, judges can rule to keep the sentence in place or issue a new ruling as if the plea deal never happened.

A decision is expected next week.







