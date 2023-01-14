Man convicted of shooting, killing man in Arnold sentenced to life in prison

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting in Arnold that occurred two years ago.

33-year-old Mario Matthew Gatti from New Kensington was convicted of first-degree murder in October Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.

Gatti from New Kensington claimed he shot and killed 33-year-old Michael Coover on Jan. 16, 2020, in self-defense.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police searching for suspect after deadly shooting at Westmoreland Co. apartment

Police said Gatti pointed a gun at two women and a baby who was sitting in a nearby playpen while he was on his way out of the shooting scene. The baby was Coover’s child.

Gatti told the jury he feared for his life when he killed Coover. He said the two had been involved in an argument over a $300 drug debt. He said Coover had threatened him over text. Gatti said he went to Coover’s house to discuss the debt on the night of the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New Kensington man who claimed self-defense in shooting death convicted of murder

Family members and loved ones of Coover took the stand during the sentencing hearing.

“I hope you never know peace because I will never know peace,” said Shirley Clegg. “I hate your spirit, and I hate your soul. I hope every day you are in that cell kills you.”

Gatti was arrested on a beach in Jacksonville Fla. nearly three months after the shooting.

“That was your last visit to the beach,” said Coover’s girlfriend, Robin Barnett. “Life is going on without you. I can rest knowing that for the rest of your life, you will never be in control.”

Gatti’s lawyer, assistant public defender John Sweeney, said his client was remorseful.

“It was a terrible day. He went there to stop threats to him, his family, and loved ones. He’s been consistent in expressing regret for what happened,” Sweeney said.

Gatti was also ordered to serve additional sentences of 21 to 45 years for burglary, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and a weapons offense.

Story continues

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested Lisa Marie Presley’s death: Were stomach issues a symptom of a heart problem? Rivers Casino temporarily closed after cracked pipe sent water onto casino floor VIDEO: At least 1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Aliquippa DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts