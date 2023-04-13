Man convicted of shooting at police during standoff receives 20-year sentence

EVANSVILLE — A judge sentenced an Evansville man to serve 20 years in prison this week after a jury found him guilty in March of shooting at a state trooper and sheriff's deputies during a seven-hour standoff in April 2022.

Jurors found Richard Thomas Jr., 47, guilty of committing seven offenses, including aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony and battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony — in addition to drugs and weapons charges.

His conviction comes nearly one year after police responded to a reported domestic violence incident at the Elpers Road Quality Inn & Suits hotel the morning of April 16.

Within minutes, the incident escalated into what was, at the time, the fifth prolonged police standoff in three months: Responding officers reportedly heard a woman shout, "He's going to kill me," before they moved in.

Officers from the Indiana State Police and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tried to breach the hotel room, but Thomas Jr. opened fire from inside. One round penetrated the exterior door, narrowly missing the trooper and deputies outside, according to the VCSO.

A portion of the weapons allegedly recovered from 46-year-old Richard Thomas Jr.'s hotel room and vehicle on display at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Monday April 18, 2022.

Crisis negotiators specializing in hostage situations worked to establish communication with Thomas Jr. and the woman inside the hotel room after deputies cleared the immediate area, then-Sheriff Dave Wedding told the Courier & Press.

U.S. Marshals monitored the situation from inside and outside the hotel while shots continued to ring out.

After more than seven hours of tense negotiations, Thomas Jr. and the woman exited the hotel room unharmed. No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured during the standoff, Wedding said.

During subsequent searches of the hotel room and Thomas Jr.'s vehicle, police recovered a cache of weapons that included small-caliber handguns, a crossbow, a hunting rifle and a shotgun.

