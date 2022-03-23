Man convicted for shooting at Ravenna police in 2020 loses appeal

Judge's gavel

A Ravenna man who was convicted for shooting at Ravenna police during a July 2020 traffic stop has lost an appeal.

In an opinion filed March 14, the Ohio 11th District Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction of Aiden N. Bew, 23, who is currently serving a 30-year sentence in the case, with the possibility of release after 28 years.

Ravenna police said they stopped a vehicle on Oakwood Street at about 2 a.m. on July 16, 2020. The vehicle's driver, Marquis A. Barlow, 24, was believed involved in a June 30 shooting at the East Main Street Taco Bell and was taken into custody.

According to the opinion, while officers searched Barlow's vehicle, someone fired a gun in their direction. The officers took cover and there were no injuries.

Spent shell casings and one live round were found on the Portage Hike and Bike Trail about 900 feet from the traffic stop and police body camera video showed a vehicle going by the traffic stop minutes before two volleys of shots were fired. The vehicle resembled one seen outside a nearby suspected drug house that had been under surveillance earlier.

Police were able to question the vehicle's owner, Austin E. Horn, 23, of Ravenna, on the morning of the shooting. Horn said he had dropped off someone he called "Bubs," the shots were fired and then Horn picked the person back up. Police said other individuals identified "Bubs" as Bew.

U.S. Marshals arrested Bew at a Deerfield home two days after the shooting. According to the opinion, Bew told police he had been tipped off that Barlow had been stopped and went over there and fired the gun, but into the ground. However, video at the scene included audio of what sounded like bullets flying through the air near the officers.

A jury found Bew guilty on four counts of first-degree felony assault, all with firearms specifications, in February 2021, but did not reach a decision on four counts of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder. He was sentenced in April.

In his appeal, Bew claimed he was denied effective legal representation, the court allowed prosecutors to ask "leading questions" of witnesses during his trial, there was insufficient evidence to convict him and his conviction was "against the manifest weight of the evidence." The appeals court found all of these claims to be "without merit."

Horn faced identical charges to Bew's, but pleaded guilty to third-degree felony obstructing justice on March 9. As part of a plea deal, the charge was amended down from attempted murder and prosecutors agreed not to prosecute Horn on remaining counts. He was sentenced to three years probation in April.

Barlow and two other men, Kayjuan J. Colpetro, 22,of Youngstown, and Kyle Oden, 30, of Ravenna, were charged in an earlier shooting.

Ravenna police say eyewitnesses reported gunshots during a confrontation involving two vehicles in the East Main Street Taco Bell’s parking lot on June 30, 2020. Police said Colpetro, Oden, and Barlow were believed to be in one vehicle when shots were allegedly fired at another vehicle. A male in that vehicle suffered minor injuries, said police.

All charges were dropped against Colpetro this past November. The Portage County Prosecutor's Office the victim misidentified him, he had an alibi and was not in the county at the time of the shooting, which was verified, and he passed a polygraph test.

Oden pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony aggravated assault. As part of a plea deal, it was amended down from an attempted murder charge and prosecutors agreed not to pursue prosecution of remaining charges in a grand jury indictment. He was initially sentenced to four years probation, with the first year in an intensive supervision program, in May 2021.

However, Oden was convicted in July 2021 of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and he tested positive for opioid use, therefore making him non-compliant with recommendations of a substance abuse program, according to court records. Judge Becky Doherty then ordered that he enter and successfully complete an in-patient substance abuse program.

In November, Doherty determined that Oden was not compliant with that program after he failed to complete it and she sentenced him to six years in prison. Factored into the sentence was a separate criminal case stemming from an incident during which Oden was in possession of a handgun at a Kent residence in August 2019.

A grand jury indicted Oden with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and two counts of kidnapping of a male and female. All four charges were first-degree felonies with firearms specifications. In a plea deal, Oden pleaded guilty in that case to amended charges of robbery, burglary and abduction, all third-degree felonies, and prosecutors agreed not to prosecute him on one of the kidnapping charges. He was also sentenced to probation in this case, a probation that has been revoked.

Charges against Barlow in the Taco Bell shooting, including attempted murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies, and two counts of second-degree felony assault, were dismissed in February 2021. However, at that time he also pleaded guilty to third-degree felony having weapons under disability, as well as improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property, all fourth-degree felonies. The charges stemmed from a handgun found in his vehicle during the traffic stop, which Barlow was not allowed to possess due to a previous felony drug possession conviction. The gun had also been reported stolen.

Barlow was sentenced in March 2021 to four years in prison, but Doherty granted judicial release for him on Feb. 28. In a motion requesting the release, Barlow's attorney argued that legal precedent had determined that judicial release was appropriate in cases where imprisonment served as a "wake-up call" to the defendant. He said that while in prison, Barlow was taking classes through Ashland University, would live with his mother if released and would have employment through an agency that serves felons.

Doherty ordered that Barlow would serve probation for the balance of his sentence, take part in a program designed to curb criminal behavior and following his release from that, attend two sobriety meetings per week.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

