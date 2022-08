Aug. 5—GOSHEN — A Nappanee man received a 95-year sentence after he was convicted of killing one former co-worker and shooting another.

Aidan Burkins, 22, was sentenced Thursday after he was convicted in July of killing 45-year-old Thomas Campion. He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of 29-year-old Greg Clark during the June 6, 2020, attack.