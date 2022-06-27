Man convicted of slaying Iowa trooper Jim Smith during standoff gets life in prison

Grundy Center — A man convicted of murder in the slaying of an Iowa state trooper received a mandatory life prison sentence Monday with no chance of parole.

The sentencing of Michael Lang in the killing of state patrol Sgt. Jim Smith came after victim impact statements, including from Smith's widow, Kathy, who said, "I don't blame God for what happened. ... I only blame this man."

Smith's daughter and son also testified.

Jurors found Lang guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault May 16, rejecting a defense attorney's argument that Lang had acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Smith.

Sgt. Jim Smith was a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol. He was shot during a standoff with a suspect in Grundy Center, Iowa, on April 9, 2021, and later pronounced dead.

Smith's death came on April 9, 2021, as he led a team of officers into Lang's Grundy Center home in an attempt to arrest him. Lang had barricaded himself there after fleeing, then assaulting, a police officer who tried to stop him for speeding.

As Smith entered Lang's kitchen through the home's garage, Lang opened fire with a shotgun, fatally wounding him, according to testimony by other officers in the trial. After negotiating with a defiant Lang, troopers in an armored vehicle breached the home, exchanging fire with Lang, who was severely wounded.

Smith was only the second trooper in the history of the Iowa State Patrol to die of gunfire in the line of duty.

The families of Trooper Ted Benda and Sgt. Jim Smith are escorted to their seats during the opening ceremonies of the 2022 Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony in Des Moines on May 6.

Kathy Smith, in her testimony, recalled how she felt after learning of the death of her husband.

"A sudden wave of numbness and terror rushed in," she said. "It had to be a nightmare. I just couldn't wake up. I never experienced grief so deep before.

"How can I live without my husband?" she asked.

"I don't blame God for what happened. I only blame this man," she said, adding " Even though I am not ready to forgive this man ... it doesn't mean God won't forgive him if he truly repents. This is between him and God."

In addition to the life sentence for murder, Judge Joel Dalrymple imposed a 25-year sentence for the attempted murder count and a five-year sentence for assault, and ordered them to run consecutively. Explaining that decision, he said he concurred with victims who repeatedly described Lang's actions as evil, malicious and senseless.

"You demonstrated evil and malicious intent and you did that with every victim," he said.

He also ordered Lang to pay $150,000 restitution, although acknowledging Lang has no assets.

