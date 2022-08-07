Man convicted in stabbing death of teenage ex-girlfriend, DA says

A 25-year-old man has been convicted of stabbing to death his ex-girlfriend whose body he left on a North Memphis street corner in 2020 after a criminal court jury deliberated about an hour, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Amy Weirich.

Keedrin Coppage, 25, was convicted of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, which automatically leads to a sentence of life in prison for murder and will be sentenced later on the tampering conviction, a release said.

RELATED: Man indicted in stabbing death of girlfriend

According to testimony, Coppage and 18-year-old Sabrina Nguyen had dated for about a year starting in the fall of 2018, but when she tried to end the relationship Coppage became angry and aggressive.

In December of 2019, he was arrested on several occasions for making threatening phone calls, assaulting Nguyen, and kidnapping her outside of 201 Poplar where she was going to seek an Order of Protection, the DA’s office said.

According to documents, on Jan. 2, 2020, witnesses saw Coppage pull up to the curb at Jackson Avenue and Maple Drive, remove her body from the trunk of the car, place it near the stop sign, and then drive away in her car about 11:30 a.m.

RELATED: Family members file lawsuit against MPD in woman’s murder

Police obtained neighborhood watch camera footage that confirmed these witnesses’ accounts, the release said.

According to a release, the medical examiner reported she had been stabbed 38 sharp-force injuries, including two fatal stab wounds.

Coppage had outstanding warrants for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, and theft of property which was Nguyen’s car, at the time, a release said.

He was arrested the day after the murder and admitted placing her body at the intersection and discarding the clothing he was wearing at that time, the release said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: