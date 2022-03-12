Man convicted in stabbing at Lafourche water plant seeks new trial

A man convicted of stabbing a water plant worker and beating another in 2018 is asking for a new trial.

A 12-member jury found Courtney Garnett, 26, of New Orleans, guilty Feb. 2 of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree battery.

He was originally scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, but his attorney, John Thomas of New Orleans, filed motions this week for a new trial and post-verdict judgment of acquittal.

A new sentencing hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. May 19 in the courtroom of state District Judge Marla Abel of Thibodaux.

Thomas said his client suffers from mental illness and could not distinguish right from wrong.

“After months of hospitalization he was deemed fit to stand trial,” Thomas said. “But the undisputed medical opinion was that he was insane at the time of this incident. The prosecution did not present any expert testimony to dispute that opinion. But many lay people simply don’t accept the fact that mental illness can distort a person’s reality to that extent.”

Garnett's conviction resulted from an attack June 26, 2018, at the Lafourche Parish Water District facility at 1052 La. 1 in Thibodaux.

Two employees were collecting water samples near the end of their shift when Garnett came at them without warning, prosecutors said.

Using a steak knife from his aunt’s kitchen, Garnett repeatedly stabbed one of the victims in the neck and face and severely beat the other, prosecutors said.

The first utility worker who was attacked grabbed a pistol out of his truck but struggled with Garnett over the gun, prosecutors said. Garnett wrested the weapon from his hands and fired a single shot that missed.

During the struggle over the gun, the utility worker was able to remove a fully loaded magazine, prosecutors said.

Armed with the pistol, Garnett fled as the two injured men alerted the Sheriff’s Office. The victims were later treated and released from hospitals.

Deputies later found Garnett lying in a ditch, authorities said. His blood-covered shirt was found hanging on a barbed wire fence. His hands were caked with blood and mud.

In his motion for a new trial, Thomas urged the court to reject the verdict based on the evidence.

“The trial court has the power to reject the jury’s verdict and render a post-verdict judgement of not guilty by reason of insanity or impose verdicts of guilty of the lesser included offenses of simple battery and aggravated battery,” Thomas said. “The best course the court could take would be to accept the undisputed scientific testimony that Courtney Garnett was not competent at the time of these offenses and substitute a rational and science-based judgment of not guilty by reason of insanity on both counts. However the court also has the option of rejecting the medical testimony and imposing lesser included verdicts which would be more appropriate to the facts and law in this case.”

Garnett faces up to 50 years in prison for the attempted-murder conviction and up to five for the aggravated battery.

