Man convicted of stabbing RPD officer Denny Wright sentenced to 40 years to life

A Rochester man was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for the assault that blinded a Rochester police officer nearly three years ago.

Keith Williams, 30, was convicted in May of attempted aggravated murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault of a police officer and first-degree assault, all felonies.

Officer Dennison "Denny" Wright, a 23-year department veteran, was responding to a domestic incident report at Williams' Peck Street home on Oct. 4, 2019 when the attack occurred. Wright has not been able to return to work as a result of his injuries, including the loss of sight in both eyes.

In a packed court room on the second floor of the Hall of Justice on Wednesday morning, state Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi handed down the maximum sentence of 40 years to life in state prison.

"You may be human but you are possessed by something very evil,” Renzi said to Williams moments before he imposed the sentence. "The footage I watched in this case was the most brutal and graphic video I’ve ever seen."

Wright, wearing his RPD uniform, his wife and daughter all spoke out about how Williams' actions impacted their family.

“Although this man took my eyesight, he will not take another thing from me and my family," Wright said. "I believe I’m a stronger man now than I was even that day.”

Wright said that despite everything, he was proud that no one in Williams’ family, first responders or the people who assisted him escaped injury.

"Keith Williams made us all take a hard look at humanity," said Wright's wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright. "You did not destroy us, you made us stronger."

Officer Wright's daughter Sara Wright said that she was always concerned her father could be injured on the job and that wo "haunted my nightmares."

“My Dad was the officer everyone in the community wanted in their corner,” she said. "He deserved better, all he wanted to do was help Keith

What happened?

Williams was hiding under a bed when Wright arrived at the house on Oct. 4, 2019, but then got up and tried to run out, according to police. The stabbing occurred when Wright attempted to stop Williams.

Williams punched Wright in the face and used an 8-inch bladed knife to repeatedly stab Wright "multiple times upon his face, left eye and lower body, causing serious physical injuries which were deemed to be life-threatening," according to court documents.

Wright suffered severe injuries to his face and was treated in the intensive care unit at Rochester General Hospital before being transferred to the rehab unit. He was discharged on Oct. 25, three weeks after he was stabbed.

Three strangers came to Wright's rescue, putting themselves between Wright and his alleged attacker. Those three good Samaritans — Lydell Weatherspoon, Matt Ochs and Ramique Hill — have been credited with likely saving Wright's life.

More than four months before the attack on Wright, Williams was accused in another shooting and the illegal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors could not get the victim to cooperate with the shooting investigation, despite multiple attempts to do so, according to Assistant District Attorney Bianca D'Angelo. Ultimately, Williams, who was held in custody for part of the summer on a probation violation, had to be released.

Wright had spent his entire career as a patrol officer in the city's Clinton Section in northeast Rochester. He was also a field training officer and trained many RPD recruits from the police academy.

"It is inspiring that after all that has happened, Officer Wright is still committed to serving his community in any way that he is able," said District Attorney Sandra Doorley, one of two prosecutors in the case. "... Although Officer Wright will never regain his vision, it is our hope that this conviction brings him a sense of justice.”

During Wednesday's arraignment, Doorley repeatedly called Williams a coward.

In December 2020, Wright filed a Notice of Claim against the Rochester Police Department, the City of Rochester, and Monroe County. It alleges that no warnings or notices were attached to the dispatched call. It also did not advise "that the property or residents had a history or that I should wait for backup," according to the document. As a result, Wright responded to the call alone, rather than waiting for a second officer.

"I have lost the sight in both eyes and have been told that I will not regain my sight," he said in the claim. "It has been a challenging process adjusting to my current situation. I have not recovered from my injuries."

Wright has been medically disabled from his job since the day he was stabbed.

