Man convicted of stealing phone, punching employees

Jan. 12—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been convicted on a charge of robbery resulting in bodily injury for punching two employees of a local business and stealing a phone in August 2019.

Larry R. Scott, 63, 800 block of Belzer Drive, was found guilty Wednesday by a Madison Circuit Court Division 4 jury on the robbery charge and found not guilty on misdemeanor charges of battery.

The state was represented by deputy prosecutors Justine Szostak and Kristine Kane. Scott was represented by David Alher.

Circuit Court Division 4 Judge David Happe set sentencing for Feb. 21. Scott faces a maximum sentence of 16 years.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson Police Detective Travis Thompson, Scott was at the Cricket Wireless store in August 2019 and became upset when employees would not upgrade his phone or refund his upgrade fees.

Scott, later described by Cricket employees as a regular customer, grabbed a phone in the box valued at $100, started walking toward the door and refused to give the phone back, the court document states.

After an employee locked the door to the business, Scott pushed the employee out of the way, unlocked the door and exited, according to the affidavit.

Outside the business, Scott then punched the employee in the head and face and knocked her to the pavement, the document states.

When another employee intervened, Scott punched her several times in the face and didn't stop until confronted by another man.

Scott was arrested by police shortly after the incident when he was stopped in the 4000 block of Columbus Avenue.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.