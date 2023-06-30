Man convicted of stealing truck from southwest Bakersfield business, leading police on chase

Jun. 30—A man has been convicted by a Kern County jury of stealing a truck from a southwest Bakersfield business before leading police on a high-speed chase.

Two people — Raul Cerda and Stephen Ingle — were initially accused of taking a truck valued at $100,000 on March 1 and then driving it through the business's fence to escape, the Kern County District Attorney's office said in a news release Thursday.

Bakersfield police officers attempted to stop them but Cerda led officers on a chase from eastbound Hosking Road to Highway 99 south. The pursuit stopped after Cerda crashed into an orchard on Herring Road, the release said.

Ingle had been charged with second-degree burglary, recklessly evading a police officer, driving in the opposite direction on the highway, stealing a car and having a firearm as a felon. All charges against him were dismissed, online court records show.

Cerda, convicted June 22, is set for sentencing on July 21.