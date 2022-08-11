Man convicted of striking girlfriend sentenced to jail

Aug. 10—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stanley man who used a wooden rod to repeatedly strike his girlfriend, breaking her arm, will serve at least six months in jail.

Timothy P. Dickinsen, 27, 7656 345th St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to substantial battery-domestic abuse and intimidation of a victim. Other charges of strangulation and suffocation and misdemeanor battery were read-in and dismissed.

Judge Ben Lane ordered a one-year jail sentence, with Dickinsen required to serve at least the first six months, with the remainder at the discretion of his probation agent. Lane also placed Dickinsen on probation for three years, and ordered him to pay $1,161 in court costs and fines. Dickinsen must report to jail by Aug. 19, with jail credit to be determined later. A trial slated to begin today has been canceled.

When Dickinsen was arrested in June 2020, Judge Steve Cray ordered that Dickinsen cannot possess any firearms, dangerous weapons or shovels.

He also cannot have any contact with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim called police on June 20, 2020, saying she suspected her right arm was broken during an assault by Dickinsen. She later went a hospital, where an X-ray confirmed she had a fracture to her right ulna bone.

The victim claims that Dickinsen would frequently hit her with a "long, wooden handle of a shovel." The officer observed she had "scratches and marks all over her body." She said Dickinsen struck her nine times that day with the shovel handle, fist or palm.

The woman said "he kept the shovel handle on his side of the bed in case she got lippy." However, she told the officer she didn't want Dickinsen arrested because she loves him.

The officer searched the bedroom, where he found the rod, approximately 40 inches long. It was wrapped in duct tape, apparently to prevent splinters. When the officer interviewed Dickinsen, he admitted to hitting her "maybe three times."

Dickinsen has prior convictions for domestic abuse. In August 2019, he pleaded no contest to battery-domestic abuse, and he was placed on two years probation.

In 2018, he was convicted of criminal damage to property and a felony-level possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver; he was given a 15-day jail sentence. In 2017, he was convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer and was later ordered to serve 68 days in jail after his probation was revoked.

In 2015, Dickinsen was convicted of disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, battery-domestic abuse and criminal damage to property; a more serious charge of child abuse-intentionally causing harm was later dismissed. He was initially placed on probation but was later ordered to serve three months in jail in that case.

In 2014, Dickinsen was convicted of battery-domestic abuse and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, and was later ordered to serve nine months in jail. In 2012, he was convicted of theft of movable property and was ordered to serve seven months in jail.