Man convicted of tackling girlfriend, forcing her back into Cherokee County home, DA says

A Cherokee County man has been found guilty of kidnapping his girlfriend and holding her against her will.

In March 2022, an off-duty Cobb County officer saw Cameron Burnett Long, 45, forcibly carrying a woman into an apartment in an apartment. He called 911 and reported a domestic disturbance.

Investigators say that Long and his girlfriend got into an argument and she decided to spend the night at a family member’s house.

While her belongings were being packed into garbage bags, Long reportedly threw a bag at her and she ran out of the apartment.

Long is accused of chasing her into the parking lot, wrestling her to the ground, picking her up and carrying her back into the apartment, where he held her on the floor with his forearm. She eventually sprayed him with pepper spray and was able to escape.

Authorities say the couple’s relationship has a history of domestic violence.

During the four-day trial, jurors heard testimony from eight witnesses, including the victim and off-duty officer.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

