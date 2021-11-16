Man convicted in Thibodaux slaying gets life sentence

A Napoleonville man convicted of killing a Thibodaux resident during an armed robbery four years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Following a three-day trial May 5, a 12-member jury unanimously convicted Tremell Batiste, 25, of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Chansie White in Thibodaux.

District Judge Marla Abel of Thibodaux also rejected Batiste’s request for a new trial.

Houma attorney Ivan Thompson, who represented Batiste, argued that his client had no specific intent to kill White, was intoxicated during the incident and suffered from a diagnosed mental illness.

The defendant said he intended to rob the victim but did not mean to kill him.

Thompson contended the court should not have allowed a video of his client’s confession to have been used during the trial. He also said several audience members wore shirts supporting the victim, which may have influenced the jury’s decision.

Lafourche Parish Assistant District Attorney Heather Hendrix, who prosecuted the case, said Batiste testified during the trial and confessed to firing the gun that claimed White’s life.

“There was no prejudicial error,” Hendrix said. “The ruling of the trial court was proper.”

After hearing arguments from both sides, Abel dismissed the defendant’s arguments and handed down the mandatory life sentence. She noted that the victim suffered from three gunshot wounds, which indicated the defendant had intent to kill.

“The state pointed out there were three gunshots fired,” Abel said. “When viewing the evidence most favorable to the prosecution, it supports the jury’s verdict.”

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Nov. 15, 2017. Police responded and found several people trying to help White, authorities said. White was taken to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

White, who lived on Ridgefield Road in Thibodaux, had walked up to Batiste’s car and got into the back seat. He allegedly intended to sell marijuana, police said.

Batiste was the front-seat passenger. After getting struck by gunfire, White got out of the car and ran across the street as the suspects drove away, police said.

With help from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities found Batiste several hours later behind a home on La. 400 in Napoleonville.

After issuing the sentence, Abel encouraged Batiste to make the most of his time in prison.

“Mr. Batiste, I hope you will find some way to make your time there learning how to become a productive member of society,” she said. “I wish you luck.”

Thompson said Monday marked the four-year anniversary of White’s death and that his heart goes out to the victim’s family. He added that there were no real winners in the case because two families have suffered.

“Two lives were lost,” Thompson said. “I send my best to the White family. It’s an unfortunate situation. Everybody lost in this case.”

Hendrix said Tuesday's sentence marked the end of a long and difficult road for the victim's family.

“November 15 marked four years since Chonise White was viciously and senselessly taken from his loving family and friends," Hendrix said. "Now, his killer will spend the rest of his life in prison. I am relieved that justice was served, but I remain heartbroken for Chonise and for everyone who knew and loved him.”

