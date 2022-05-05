Man convicted of threatening Arizona justice on Facebook sentenced to 3 years in prison

Cyber crime

A man was sentenced to over three years in prison Wednesday after he was convicted of threatening to injure an Arizona Justice of the Peace on a public Facebook page after being ordered to wear an ankle monitor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

The man was identified by authorities as Harry Alexander Knight, 54, of Phoenix.

According to a press release from the Attorney's office, Knight had previously pleaded guilty to threatening to injure another person.

In 2018, an Arizona justice of the peace ordered Knight to wear an ankle monitor because of pending criminal charges, the release states.

According to the attorney's office, Knight cut his ankle monitor and fled to Washington state.

Knight posted on a public Facebook page a threat to physically harm the Arizona Justice who had placed the ankle monitor order on him, the attorney's office said.

FBI agents located and arrested Knight in California, who was then returned to Arizona to face charges.

“Freedom of speech is a fundamental right,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said. “But it is not without its limits. Those who weaponize the internet by posting online communications threatening others with physical harm remain subject to prosecution.”

Knight was sentenced to 37 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release during which "Knight will be prohibited from contacting his victims and will have his internet usage monitored by the probation officer," the press release states.

