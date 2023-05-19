Man convicted of threatening law enforcement officers, stalking ex by Douglas County grand jury

A Douglas County grand jury convicted a man accused of threatening his daughter’s mother over the phone.

Court officials said on Dec. 21, 2021, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a woman being threatened over the phone.

The victim told authorities that 25-year-old Devario Cooper, whom she had a temporary protective order against, was calling their daughter and saying he would come to her home and damage their cars. He added that he didn’t care if the police showed up. The victim provided an audio recording of the call to authorities.

While authorities were still on the scene, Cooper called their daughter’s cell phone again, but this time a deputy spoke with him.

Officials said that Cooper told the deputy that he was on the way to the residence and that law enforcement should get ready for him. A BOLO was then sent out describing Cooper’s car.

Later, authorities said Cooper’s vehicle was spotted driving into the neighborhood at a high rate of speed. Deputies watched as the car jumped the curb in front of the residence, barely missing law enforcement before it collided with a neighbor’s fence.

After crashing, officials said Cooper exited the vehicle brandishing a large knife and headed towards law enforcement.

Despite numerous verbal commands given by the officers, Cooper did not release the knife, at which time a Taser was deployed to subdue him.

Authorities said it took several rounds of tasing to get Cooper to drop the knife. When he did so, he was placed under arrest.

On Thursday, Cooper was convicted of aggravated stalking, terroristic threats, criminal damage to the property and obstruction of an officer. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30.

