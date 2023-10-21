Man convicted of threatening park ranger

Oct. 20—A man who threatened a Bakersfield City Park Ranger was convicted Wednesday of charges including criminal threats, exhibiting a deadly weapon and resisting a peace officer.

Alex Lombrana, who was convicted last year of battery on a peace officer, became hostile July 28 and pulled out a 5- to 6-inch knife, threatening to stab a park ranger who asked him to leave Saunders Park because it was closed, according to a news release Friday from the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

After officers with the Bakersfield Police Department came to assist the ranger, Lombrana resisted orders and had to be wrestled to the ground, the release stated.