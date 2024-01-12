Man convicted at trial of killing girlfriend’s ex in Kansas City: Prosecutors

A Kansas City, Kansas, man was convicted Thursday of murder and armed criminal action in the April 2020 killing of his then-girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

Ivan D. Mock, 36, was found guilty by a Jackson County jury late Thursday, according to prosecutors. He stood trial for the fatal shooting of Daniel L. Washington, 33, on April 12, 2020.

According to court documents, Washington was in a vehicle with three other people when they arrived in the 4000 block of Agnes Avenue. The group had been hanging out since the previous evening and went for a drive, they later told police.

They pulled up and parked in front of a residence, where the driver noticed her current boyfriend Mock walking up. Witnesses, including Mock’s girlfriend, later told police Mock approached the SUV, opened the door, removed a gun from his pocket and fired.

Washington, who was in the front-passenger seat, was struck several times. He was the only person shot.

After the shooting, the driver fled the area, she told police, in search of a hospital. She stopped in a CVS parking lot in Midtown when she saw a KCPD patrol van and flagged down officers.

The girlfriend said she had children in common with Washington and maintained a close, platonic friendship. Mock had accused her of cheating with Washington and was “always suspicious” of her, detectives noted in a report.

Mock was arrested roughly two weeks after a warrant was issued.

Mock is scheduled to be sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court on March 19.